Photo 2205
Just a bite...
This is the strawberry topping for the cheesecake.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
holiday
,
fall
,
autumn
,
strawberry
,
cheesecake
,
south
,
topping
Margaret Brown
ace
A tempting bite!
December 3rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Oh, you have no compassion for us who cannot taste :-)
December 3rd, 2022
