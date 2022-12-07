Previous
Apples... by thewatersphotos
Apples...

This is going to be applesauce. Just about an hour to peel and cut up the apples that then going into the crockpot for a couple hours...then tasting! :- )
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
bkb in the city
I am sure it will be delicious
December 9th, 2022  
