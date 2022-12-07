Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2210
Apples...
This is going to be applesauce. Just about an hour to peel and cut up the apples that then going into the crockpot for a couple hours...then tasting! :- )
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2211
photos
103
followers
75
following
605% complete
View this month »
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th December 2022 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
apples
,
applesauce
bkb in the city
I am sure it will be delicious
December 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close