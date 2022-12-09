Previous
Holly berries... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2212

Holly berries...

Our Buford Holly Berries are here.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice and sharp
December 11th, 2022  
Julie Ryan
Nice colors and focus
December 11th, 2022  
