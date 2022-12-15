Previous
Colors... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2218

Colors...

I just never get tired of the fall colors of leaves.
15th December 2022

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
GaryW
Danette Thompson ace
Nice dof, too.
December 16th, 2022  
