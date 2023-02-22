Sign up
Photo 2287
Urban sprawl...
The tree is in the middle of a beautiful pasture of cows on a small farm "at the edge of town". As you can see in the background housing is moving quickly and heavily to the "outskirts" of town. This farm is about 10 miles from the downtown area.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2287
photos
106
followers
79
following
626% complete
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd February 2023 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
rural
,
pasture
,
south
,
urban
,
cows
,
housing
Mallory
ace
A wonderful scene you captured
February 23rd, 2023
