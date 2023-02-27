Sign up
Photo 2292
Circles in the wood...
A piece of Cedar with a lovely round knot hole.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
winter
wood
south
circle
for2023
