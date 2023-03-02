Sign up
Photo 2295
New blooms...
It seems everything is blooming. This was a Bradford Pear tree that died and came back from the root stock. It is "some kind of pear" but not sure the variety. It does not produce edible fruit.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd March 2023 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blooms
,
winter
,
flowers
,
south
,
pear
Kathy
ace
Lovely colors.
March 5th, 2023
