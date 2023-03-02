Previous
Next
New blooms... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2295

New blooms...

It seems everything is blooming. This was a Bradford Pear tree that died and came back from the root stock. It is "some kind of pear" but not sure the variety. It does not produce edible fruit.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Lovely colors.
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise