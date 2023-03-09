Previous
Next
Stages of. change... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2302

Stages of. change...

The Live Oak tree is unique in that it holds its leaves through the winter then in Spring, its leaves turn brown, drop. It makes "tassels" and then leaves. All those stages are seen in this photo.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
630% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise