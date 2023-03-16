Previous
Another view... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2309

Another view...

Same plant as yesterday's post, but from a different view.
March has turned out to be a very busy month and I am struggling to keep up.
Forgive my lack of comments and acknowledgments of your comments.
I will be back soon!
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Kathy ace
Lovely look at this tiny flower.
March 16th, 2023  
