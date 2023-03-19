Previous
Can't pass up purple... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2312

Can't pass up purple...

Or is is Lilac? This gem was too glorious to pass up on my trip to the Arboretum.
March continues to be a very busy month and I am struggling to keep up.
Forgive my lack of comments and acknowledgments of your comments.
I will be back soon!
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Lovely color
March 21st, 2023  
