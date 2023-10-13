Previous
Next
Making his own video... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2520

Making his own video...

He was making a video of the singer at Noon Tunes. He was right in front of her, so she had to know it and was okay with it.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise