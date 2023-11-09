Sign up
Photo 2547
Fading quickly...
We've had some cold weather here that has taken the color from the Zinnias. They are likely about finished for the year.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
fall
,
autumn
,
brown
,
south
,
faded
,
zinnia
Julie Ryan
Love it
November 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Very nice with the bokeh ion the background.
November 13th, 2023
