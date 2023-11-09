Previous
Fading quickly... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2547

Fading quickly...

We've had some cold weather here that has taken the color from the Zinnias. They are likely about finished for the year.
9th November 2023

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Julie Ryan
Love it
November 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very nice with the bokeh ion the background.
November 13th, 2023  
