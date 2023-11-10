Previous
The view from the porch... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2548

The view from the porch...

We visited Clayton, Georgia, USA this week. The leaves were still vibrant but quickly fading. We had a great time and enjoyed the area very much!
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Jessica Eby
That's a beautiful view!
November 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Wonderful landscape.
November 13th, 2023  
