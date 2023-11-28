Previous
Next
Drying its wings... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2566

Drying its wings...

We have lots of Buzzards that keep our area clean from rotting animal debris. There were two drying their wings this morning just outside our fence. This one had no intention of having his "sun bath" interrupted!
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise