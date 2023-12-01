Sign up
Photo 2569
Snow Princesses...
Another unique creation designed and made by my wife for her Etsy shop. I love being her photographer! 😊
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
snow
princess
fall
autumn
creation
south
dolls
Milanie
ace
This is delightful - you and your wife make a good pair
December 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is so lovely and your capture is wonderful
December 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Very nice indeed. Great photograph too.
December 1st, 2023
