Previous
Next
A sign of a Buck passing... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2600

A sign of a Buck passing...

These are hoof scrapings from at least 2 Bucks crossing our property. We've caught them on the trail cameras. It is so much fun watching their activity.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise