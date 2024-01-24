Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2623
Sunset through the trees...
It is no question that I love silhouettes! I'm not sure what the attraction. It was late afternoon and the sun was coming and going behind the clouds...so out I go with my camera.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2628
photos
92
followers
77
following
720% complete
View this month »
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th January 2024 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
winter
,
colors
,
clouds
,
silhouette
,
south
Milanie
ace
Very pretty
January 30th, 2024
