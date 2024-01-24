Previous
Sunset through the trees... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2623

Sunset through the trees...

It is no question that I love silhouettes! I'm not sure what the attraction. It was late afternoon and the sun was coming and going behind the clouds...so out I go with my camera.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Milanie ace
Very pretty
January 30th, 2024  
