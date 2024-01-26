Previous
Blurry birds... by thewatersphotos
Blurry birds...

These are Killdeer. There used to be many in our field when it was more "weeds than grass", but now there are few. These were flying over the field...very quickly, hence the blur! 😄
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Milanie ace
I heard some yesterday - no camera - today camera no birds! They're fast little guys - really hard to get a clean shot.
January 30th, 2024  
