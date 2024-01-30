Previous
Next
Pine Beetle effect... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2629

Pine Beetle effect...

This is the result of Pine Beetle on a Virginia Pine tree. This tree has died and is loosing its back. With time it will fall, if not cut down first.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise