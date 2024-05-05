Previous
Young Squash plant... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2689

Young Squash plant...

We are planting our flowers in containers and raised beds this year, which left room to try some vegetables. I got seeds from my son and planted squash and okra. We'll see how this turns out! 😁
5th May 2024

GaryW

Photo Details

Kathy ace
And it begins
May 13th, 2024  
