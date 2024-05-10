Sign up
Photo 2694
New buds...
I'm not sure what this plant is, but we have had it for a long while. It blooms this time of year with these dainty flowers.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2701
photos
87
followers
74
following
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th May 2024 4:56pm
Tags
green
,
plant
,
flowers
,
spring
,
south
,
buds
