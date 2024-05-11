Previous
Dance Recital... by thewatersphotos
Dance Recital...

Our oldest granddaughter has taken Dance Classes this year and today was her recital. This was in a large theater with a large crowd and she thoroughly enjoyed it!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Danette Thompson ace
Excellent photo of her.
May 13th, 2024  
