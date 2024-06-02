Previous
Crouching Tiger... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2717

Crouching Tiger...

That's the name of this Zinnia. I can see the colors and the strips.
We are having several flowers blooming right now so expect to see more flowers! 😁
2nd June 2024

