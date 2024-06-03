Previous
Hydrangea... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2718

Hydrangea...

For several years we tried to grow Hydrangea, but they always died. This year our son gave us a "Hydrangea you can't kill"! We shall see.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
