Previous
Photo 2719
First bloom of the year...
This is a potted Daylily that we have had for a long time. I believe it came from my mother. It is always the first to bloom.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th June 2024 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bloom
,
orange
,
south
,
potted
,
daylily
