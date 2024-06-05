Sign up
Photo 2720
Tomato blooms...
SHHHH! Don't tell the squirrels that there "might be" tomatoes!
We do have blooms AND we do have squirrels that patrol our garden. We will see who wins!
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2723
photos
88
followers
73
following
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
garden
,
tomato
,
south
,
squirrels
