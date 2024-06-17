Previous
Next
Bergamot in full bloom... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2732

Bergamot in full bloom...

Our newest flowering plant is now in full bloom. The plant has 13 blooms and is quite "showy"!
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy Stout ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2024  
George ace
Like candles on a cake.
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise