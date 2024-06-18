Previous
Bergamot, from the top... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2733

Bergamot, from the top...

Sorry for so many of this new flower, but it has so many interesting features that I wanted to photograph and share.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
