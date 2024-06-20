Sign up
Photo 2735
Tractor in B&W...
The brothers are still moving hay from our field. They use this tractor for lifting the 1000 pound hay bales from the ground to the trailer, stacked "two high" (it seems each of their many tractors has a unique use).
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th June 2024 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
field
,
summer
,
hay
,
south
,
tractor
