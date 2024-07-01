Sign up
Photo 2746
Zinnias in the studio...
We have a studio for taking photos of my wife's shop merchandise. We were taking pictures this week and our son brought a bouquet of Zinnias from his garden...so Zinnias in the studio!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
blooms
,
studio
,
flowers
,
colorful
,
summer
,
south
,
zinnias
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2024
