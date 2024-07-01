Previous
Next
Zinnias in the studio... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2746

Zinnias in the studio...

We have a studio for taking photos of my wife's shop merchandise. We were taking pictures this week and our son brought a bouquet of Zinnias from his garden...so Zinnias in the studio!
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise