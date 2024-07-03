Previous
Working the Bergamot... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2748

Working the Bergamot...

When the Bergamot finally bloomed, the Bumble Bees began working it. I do see an occasional butterfly and even a Hummingbird stop by, but never linger as long as the Bumble Bees.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Barb ace
Marvelous macro!
July 4th, 2024  
