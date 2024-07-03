Sign up
Previous
Photo 2748
Working the Bergamot...
When the Bergamot finally bloomed, the Bumble Bees began working it. I do see an occasional butterfly and even a Hummingbird stop by, but never linger as long as the Bumble Bees.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
1
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd July 2024 5:53pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
bee
,
summer
,
south
,
bumble
,
bergamot
Barb
ace
Marvelous macro!
July 4th, 2024
