Fireworks... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2749

Fireworks...

From where we were standing some of the fireworks were "low" and the power pole got in front of the explosion. I thought it made an interesting perspective.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Kate ace
The poles do add some interest
July 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A nice silhouette in the frame
July 5th, 2024  
