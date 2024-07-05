Previous
From the garden... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2750

From the garden...

The butterflies have come alive and are all in the garden. This one looks injured but well enough to fly and check out the Zinnia.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Casablanca ace
So beautiful
July 7th, 2024  
