Photo 2751
Clouds...
We were hopeful they would turn in to rain clouds, but they just blew away. It is getting very dry here and we are much in need of rain.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
field
,
summer
,
south
,
heat
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful b&w. I know how you feel. We felt like the "blue dot" over our house repelled all the rain. We are getting it now. My SIL asks me to come get my blue dot from her house.
July 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I will send you some of ours! Our sunshine lasted a week and we have been back to rain ever since. Nice mono
July 7th, 2024
Kathy
ace
We've had an afternoon of rain - but it really hasn't rained hard enough to amount to much. We're in the "extremely dry" level on the U. S. Drought monitor.
July 7th, 2024
