Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2752
Baptism...
It was my pleasure to take photos of two young ladies being baptized in our church this morning. This is taken of the baptistry before the service began.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2752
photos
89
followers
74
following
753% complete
View this month »
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th July 2024 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
summer
,
lighting
,
south
,
baptism
,
baptistry
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close