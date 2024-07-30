Previous
Movement... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2775

Movement...

The butterfly flew just as the shutter opened. It wasn't the clear shot I wanted but it was so cool I had to post it.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
LManning (Laura) ace
That is awesome!
July 31st, 2024  
