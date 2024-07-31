Previous
Finally still... by thewatersphotos
Finally still...

This is the same butterfly from yesterday, but it finally sat still for a photo.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely to see a butterfly…..not many about here this year!
July 31st, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
Very good shot!!
July 31st, 2024  
amyK ace
Great shot
July 31st, 2024  
