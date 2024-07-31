Sign up
Previous
Photo 2776
Finally still...
This is the same butterfly from yesterday, but it finally sat still for a photo.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
3
3
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2776
photos
88
followers
54
following
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
plant
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
butterfly
,
joe
,
summer
,
weed
,
south
,
pye
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely to see a butterfly…..not many about here this year!
July 31st, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Very good shot!!
July 31st, 2024
amyK
ace
Great shot
July 31st, 2024
