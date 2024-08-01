Sign up
Previous
Photo 2777
New shoe design...
This was today's task...photographing for my wife's shop! These shoes are designed and made by her. We used the faux wood panel to help the white soles show up.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2777
photos
88
followers
54
following
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
Views
2
1
365
NIKON D7100
1st August 2024 10:35am
Tags
shoes
,
shop
,
doll
,
design
,
summer
,
south
Jessica Eby
ace
Great choice for the photo background and great job on the to your wife! I love the little leaf/vine stitched detail on the heel, especially with the print on the ribbon.
August 2nd, 2024
