New shoe design... by thewatersphotos
New shoe design...

This was today's task...photographing for my wife's shop! These shoes are designed and made by her. We used the faux wood panel to help the white soles show up.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Jessica Eby ace
Great choice for the photo background and great job on the to your wife! I love the little leaf/vine stitched detail on the heel, especially with the print on the ribbon.
August 2nd, 2024  
