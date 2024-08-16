Previous
Future flowers... by thewatersphotos
Future flowers...

This time of year there are lots of "seedheads" from exhausted flowers. We try to harvest many of them for planting next spring.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Barb ace
This is pretty, Gary, and what a good idea to try to save the seeds. My sister-in-law does that and always has many nice flowers around their property. She also dries flowers and makes amazing greeting cards using the tiniest portions some of them to create hummingbirds, etc.
August 17th, 2024  
