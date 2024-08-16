Sign up
Photo 2792
Future flowers...
This time of year there are lots of "seedheads" from exhausted flowers. We try to harvest many of them for planting next spring.
16th August 2024
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
flowers
,
seed
,
summer
,
south
,
planting
,
seedhead
Barb
ace
This is pretty, Gary, and what a good idea to try to save the seeds. My sister-in-law does that and always has many nice flowers around their property. She also dries flowers and makes amazing greeting cards using the tiniest portions some of them to create hummingbirds, etc.
August 17th, 2024
