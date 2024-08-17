Sign up
Previous
Photo 2793
Two level...
This Zinnia seemed to have two levels off petals. I do love leaving them on the plant to see how they will end up.
I haven't had time to thank you all for the comments made on my last view entries, but I should back to commenting and responding soon! Thanks for your patience!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2793
photos
88
followers
56
following
765% complete
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th August 2024 5:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
petals
,
summer
,
south
,
zinnia
