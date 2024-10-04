Previous
What are these??? by thewatersphotos
Photo 2841

What are these???

We found these on our trip to North Georgia, but cannot conclusively identify them. Does anyone venture to identify them??
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
I don't know it myself, but my nature app thinks it's a Callery Pear (Pyrus calleryana)!
October 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise