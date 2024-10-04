Sign up
Photo 2841
What are these???
We found these on our trip to North Georgia, but cannot conclusively identify them. Does anyone venture to identify them??
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Jessica Eby
ace
I don't know it myself, but my nature app thinks it's a Callery Pear (Pyrus calleryana)!
October 5th, 2024
