Previous
Photo 2846
Prescribed burning...
This fire is several miles from our place, to the Southwest. It does benefit the growth of trees and their fields, but causes a lot of smoke.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2846
photos
87
followers
57
following
779% complete
View this month »
2846
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th October 2024 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
burn
,
south
,
fields
,
forests
,
prescribed
Casablanca
ace
Just like a giant low cloud
October 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
