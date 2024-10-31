Previous
Salvation Braclets... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2868

Salvation Braclets...

At our church Fall Festival the Mission Team (of which I am a member) gave out these Salvation Braclets and shared the Gospel with kids and adults who attended.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
George ace
I’ve not come across salvation bracelets.
November 2nd, 2024  
