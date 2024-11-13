Previous
The plans are ready... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2881

The plans are ready...

This is my wife's drawing and plans for a new outfit for a Custom Order she is working on for Christmas.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise