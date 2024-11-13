Sign up
Photo 2881
The plans are ready...
This is my wife's drawing and plans for a new outfit for a Custom Order she is working on for Christmas.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
shoes
,
clothes
,
doll
,
fall
,
drawing
,
south
,
plans
,
details
