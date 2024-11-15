Sign up
Photo 2883
New blooms???
This is Joe Pye Weed. I planted several seeds this past spring, but managed to produce only two plants. They bloomed in late June and the bees and butterflies were all over them. Now they appear to be blooming again.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
plant
,
bloom
,
fall
,
joe
,
weed
,
south
,
pye
