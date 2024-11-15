Previous
New blooms??? by thewatersphotos
Photo 2883

New blooms???

This is Joe Pye Weed. I planted several seeds this past spring, but managed to produce only two plants. They bloomed in late June and the bees and butterflies were all over them. Now they appear to be blooming again.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise