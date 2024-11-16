Previous
Next
Awaiting her turn to play... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2884

Awaiting her turn to play...

Two of our grandchildren (brother and sister) play Soccer. We visited to see them play today. She is waiting to be called in to play.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact