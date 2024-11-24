Previous
Next
Auctioning to the highest bidder... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2892

Auctioning to the highest bidder...

This is a handcrafted piece from our church's silent auction to raise funds for our benevolence team.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
It's a lovely hand turned bowl.
November 28th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It’s beautiful work.
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact