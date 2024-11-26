Previous
Bah, Bah Black Sheep... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2894

Bah, Bah Black Sheep...

Made a visit to my brother-in-law's sheep farm today to see the new lambs. He has two black sheep so far. He has bred 126 ewes, many of which have twins.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
