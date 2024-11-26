Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2894
Bah, Bah Black Sheep...
Made a visit to my brother-in-law's sheep farm today to see the new lambs. He has two black sheep so far. He has bred 126 ewes, many of which have twins.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th November 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
black
,
fall
,
sheep
,
farm
,
south
,
lambs
