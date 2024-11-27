Previous
Sheep in the pasture... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2895

Sheep in the pasture...

Another view from the farm during "lambing" this year.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact