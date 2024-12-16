Sign up
Photo 2914
First Universalist Church...
In the forgotten town of Camp Hill, Alabama, USA. The church is beautiful and had wreaths for Christmas, but the windows are boarded up and the doors have padlocks.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2918
photos
87
followers
58
following
799% complete
Views
1
365
NIKON D7100
16th December 2024 11:47am
Tags
christmas
,
church
,
town
,
fall
,
south
